Great American Marketing Company Recalls Ready To Eat Products Because of Possible Health Risk
Great American Marketing Company of Houston, Texas is recalling Ready to Eat Sandwiches, Wraps and Salads because they have the potential to be contaminated with LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES , an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail and elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria Infection can cause miscarriages and still births among pregnant women.
