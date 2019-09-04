0
Great One Trading Inc. Issues Expanding Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg In Fishball Products
Great One Trading Inc. is recalling the above because it may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
