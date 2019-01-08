0
Happy Together, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Product Due to Presence of Undeclared
Happy Together, Inc. Boynton Beach, FL is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of the Rhino 5k capsules to the consumer level. FDA analysis founds these products to be tainted with sildenafil and Tadalafil. Sildenafil/Tadalafil is an FDA approved drug for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, the presence of sildenafil in the Rhino 5k products renders them unapproved drugs for which safety and efficacy have not been established, therefor subject to recall.
