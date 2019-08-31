0
Hiland Dairy Announces Voluntary Recall of Hiland Dairy Half-Gallon and Pint Lemonades
Hiland Dairy is announcing a voluntary recall of one-half gallon (64-ounce) and pint (12-ounce) lemonade that is produced at the Chandler, Oklahoma facility, over concerns the products may contain milk that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to dairy milk allergens.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}