0
Hong Lee Trading Inc. Issues Allergen Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergens in Chao Café Vietnamese
Hong Lee Trading Inc., NY, is recalling its CHAO CAFÉ VIETNAMESE INSTANT COFFEE MIXED 3 IN 1, 384 GRAM, CONTAINER CODE JUNE 06 2018, because they contain undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}