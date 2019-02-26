  • ICU Medical Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Certain Lots of ChemoLock™ and ChemoClave® Vial

    Updated:
    ICU Medical, Inc. today announced a voluntary recall of certain lots of ChemoLock™ and ChemoClave® Vial Spikes due to the potential for burr particulate originating from the protective cap used in the assembly of the device

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories