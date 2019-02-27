0
Joy Gourmet Foods LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sulfites
Joy Gourmet Foods Inc. of Maspeth, NY is recalling its Joy Brand Chutneys and Pastes products because they contain undeclared sulfites.. People who have allergies to sulfites run the risk of serious or
life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
The recalled Joy Brand Chutneys and Pastes were distributed in NY, NJ,and CT in retail stores.The products comes in 8 oz,14 oz,16 oz, and 26 oz, 32 oz. clear glass jar packages and marked on the labels as follows:
