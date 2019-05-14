  • Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Potassium

    Updated:
    Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging, LLC is recalling 3 repackaged lots of Losartan Tablets USP 50mg to the consumer level. This recall was prompted due to Torrent Pharmaceuticals LTD issuing a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Tablets, USP, due to the detection of trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Met

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories