Licata Enterprises Asks For Volunary Recall of Multiple Vitamin Because of A Possible Fish Allergen
Licata Enterprieses of Huntington Beach, California is recalling its The Supreme One / Theravits 100 multiple vitamin (all lots) due to the discovery of a confusing labeling issue which could cause cause individuals allergic to fish oils to ingest the product in error.
