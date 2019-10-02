0
Lipari Foods Issues Recall of Bulk Chicken Salads and Chicken Salad Sandwiches Due to Potential
Voluntary recall of Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant due to Listeria monocytogenes
