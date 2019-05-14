0
Maribel's Sweets Inc. Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergens in Chocolate Bars
Maribel's Sweets Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 2.82oz MarieBelle Japanese Matcha Japanese Green Tea and White Chocolate Bar, container code 101619, Cacao Market by MarieBelle Rosemary Truffle Salt 60% Dark Chocolate Bar, all container codes, and the Cacao Market by MarieBelle Orange Peels 60
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}