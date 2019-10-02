0
Mical Seafood Inc Recalls Tuna Products for Possible Scombroid Poisoning
Voluntarily initiated a recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat and 6oz tuna steaks because of potentially elevated levels of histamine. Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning.
