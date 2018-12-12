0
Moonstruck Chocolate Co. Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Hazelnuts In 4 Oz. Sea Salt Caramels
Moonstruck Chocolate Company of Portland, Oregon is recalling 600/4 oz. bags of Sea Salt Caramels Tumbled In Milk Chocolate, because it may contain undeclared hazelnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
