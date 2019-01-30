0
Nature's Rx Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Silver Bullet 10x to Undeclared PDF-5 Inhibitors
Nature's Rx is voluntarily recalling quantity lots of Silver Bullet 10x, description of dosage form to the hospital, retail or consumer level. This recall has been initiated because the product was found to contain undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredient in Viagra and Cialis respectively, which are PDE-5 inhibitors. The undeclared PDE-5 inhibitors in the product may pose serious health risks because consumers with underlying medical issues may take the products without knowing that they can cause serious harm or interact in dangerous ways with other drugs they may be taking
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}