Novitium Pharma Issues Voluntary National Recall of Ranitidine Hydrochloride Capsules 150mg and
Voluntarily recalling all quantities and lots, within expiry, of Ranitidine Hydrochloride Capsules in the US to the consumer level. Ranitidine Hydrochloride Capsules are being recalled because of potential N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) amounts above levels established by the FDA.
