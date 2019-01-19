0
Ottogi America, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Products
Ottogi America, Inc. announced today it is recalling below 21 items due to a possibility of containing egg ingredient undeclared on the packages. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction of they consume these products.
