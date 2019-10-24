0
Peekay International Inc., Expands the Recall For Underclared Sulfites In "Swan Dried Apricot" And
Peekay International Inc. 56 12 56th Street, Maspeth, NY is recalling its 7 ounce and 14 ounce packages of "SWAN DRY APRICOT" and "KESHAV DRY APRICOT" food treats because they contained undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening
