Perrigo Issues Allergy Alert For Simple Truth Organic Banana, Strawberry & Apple Puree With Nonfat

    Perrigo Company, in coordination with The Kroger Company, is initiating a voluntary recall of one production lot of Simple Truth Organic Banana, Strawberry & Apple Fruit Puree with Nonfat Greek Yogurt (LOT L8159, best by 08/06/2019, produced in Spain) due to improper labeling that does not indicate the presence of milk, posing a potential risk to consumers with milk allergies.

