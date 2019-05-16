0
Raw Basics, LLC. Recalls Tucker's 5lb Pork-Bison Box Because of Possible Salmonella Health
Raw Basics, LLC. of Pleasant Prairie, WI is recalling 540lb of 5lb Pork-Bison Boxes because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

