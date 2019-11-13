Recall alert: FDA alerts patients of additional ranitidine medication recall, also known as Zantac

Update 8:55 a.m. EST, Nov 13: The Food and Drug Administration is telling patients and health professionals about two more voluntary recalls of ranitidine.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC has recalled prescription ranitidine hydrochloride tablets, 150mg and 300 mg doses, and the company's ranitidine syrup in a 15mg/mL dose, due to higher than acceptable levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA.
American Health Packaging has also issued a voluntary recall of ranitidine syrup in a 150mg/10mL dose, according to the FDA.
Original report: The Food and Drug Administration is alerting patients and medical professionals of a voluntary recall of a popular heartburn medication, ranitidine, also known as Zantac.
The FDA announced the recall of over-the-counter ranitidine tablets, prescription capsules and syrup due to unacceptable levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA.
NDMA is a possible carcinogen that is found in water and food, the FDA said in September.
The medication was removed from store shelves in September, but the pills could still be in people's homes.
If you currently take ranitidine, the FDA suggests using medications like Pepcid, Tagamet, Nexium, Prevacid and Prilosec. As always, before changing medications, you should talk with your doctor about treatment options.
