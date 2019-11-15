Recall alert: Ford recalls 2019-2020 F-150 trucks

Ford Motor Company is recalling some 2019 and 2020 F-150 pickups.
The reason -- The positive battery terminal fastener is not secured correctly and it could cause issues with braking, steering assist, instrument panel displays or even cause the engine to stall or catch fire, the Detroit Free Press reported.
The trucks were built starting June 24 through Oct. 1, The Associated Press reported.
Dealers will look at the battery cable and correct any issues.
Owners will be alerted starting the week of Nov. 25, the AP reported.
The recall affects 135,725 vehicles in the U.S. and its territories, another 30,073 in Canada and 2,257 in Mexico, the Free Press reported.
