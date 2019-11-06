Recall alert: Simmons Prepared Foods recalls poultry products for possible metal contamination

Arkansas-based Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products that might be contaminated with metal, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The poultry items were produced by the Gentry, Arkansas, company from Oct. 21, 2019, through Nov. 4, 2019, the FSIS said. A spreadsheet containing a list of the product can be found here.
The items were shipped to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, the FSIS said.
The recalled products bear establishment numbers “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the FSIS. The contamination was discovered by Simmons employees during further processing.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness from consumption of the products, according to the FSIS,
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., at 888-831-7007.
