Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. of Modesto, CA is recalling a total of 344 cases of Aged Co􀆟ja Mexican Gratng Cheese (8oz), UPC 72724200043 batch number 4DW-23318 because it has the poten􀆟al to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and some􀆟mes fatal infec􀆟ons