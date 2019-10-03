  • Rong Shing Trading Ny Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk and Eggs in Glam Day Nougat Candy

    Updated:
    RONG SHING NY Trading Inc. of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its 6-ounce packages of GLAM DAY NOUGAT CANDY because they may contain undeclared milk and egg allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk and/ or eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this p

