Sciegen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Irbesartan Tablets, USP 75 Mg,
ScieGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling listed lots, within expiry, of Irbesartan Tablets, USP 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg dosage forms to the consumer level. These products are being recalled due to the presence of an impurity.
