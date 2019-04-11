0
SD Import Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Aphrodisiac Capsules Due to Presence of Undeclared
SD Import, LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of Aphrodisiac, Capsules to the consumer level. The products have been found to be tainted with sildenafil. FDA analysis has found the product to be tainted with sildenafil. Sildenafil is an active pharmaceutical ingredient in FDA approved product used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil in Aphrodisiac capsules renders it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.
