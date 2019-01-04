  • Shamrock Farms Issues Voluntary Recall of 2% Reduced Fat Vanilla Half Gallon Milk Due to Undeclared

    Shamrock Farms of Phoenix, Arizona is issuing a voluntary recall of Shamrock Farms 2% Reduced Fat Vanilla Half Gallon Milk with Best Before Date 3/16/2019. The recall comes after a product retain of Shamrock Farms 2% Reduced Fat Vanilla Half Gallon Milk with Use By 03/16/19 Time Stamp 08:18-11:13 04-05 #1, tested positive for an undeclared tree nut (almond) allergen.

