Southeastern Grocers Issues Voluntary Recall Variety pack cookie products sold in Southeastern
Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall for two 18-count cookie products sold in the bakery. The recall is due to the inclusion of an undeclared allergen in the products.
