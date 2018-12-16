0
Spokane Produce Voluntarily Recalls Northwest Cuisine Creations and Fresh&Local Sandwiches and Green
Spokane Produce Inc. of Spokane, WA initiates a voluntary recall of sandwiches containing green leaf lettuce and foodservice lettuce filets following notice of a produce industry ingredient recall by Adam Bros.
Farming Inc. Sandwich products bearing the Northwest Cuisine Creations and Fresh&Local labels. These prod- ucts are recalled because they may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7).
E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death
