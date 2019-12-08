0
Tailor Cut Produce Recalls Cut Fruit Mix Because of Possible Health Risk
Tailor Cut Produce of New Jersey, is recalling its Fruit luau, cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe and cut pineapple products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people.
