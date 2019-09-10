  • The Metrix Company of Dubuque, Iowa is Recalling Specific Lots of the Empty IV Flexible Containers

    Updated:
    The Metrix Company of Dubuque, Iowa is recalling specific lots of the empty IV flexible containers (bag) marketed under the Metrix Secure EVA Dual Chamber and Baxter ExactaMix names, due to the potential for leaking of the IV bag at the chamber divider rod, which could result in a serious infection

