0
Tris Pharma, Inc Expands Its Voluntary Nationwide Retail Recall of Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops,
Monmouth Junction, NJ, Tris Pharma, Inc. is expanding the scope of its November 2018 recall by adding three (3) additional lots of Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, to the retail (pharmacy) level. Some units from these batches have been found to have higher levels of Ibuprofen concentration.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}