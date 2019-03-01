0
Updated: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Potassium
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is voluntarily recalling 60 lots of Losartan potassium tablets USP and 54 lots of Losartan potassium/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP, to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}