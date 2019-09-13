0
Urban Remedy Voluntarily Recalls 76 Salads, Wraps That May Contain E.Coli Bacteria No Illnesses
Urban Remedy, a California-based producer and retailer of ultra-fresh, organic meals, is voluntarily recalling 76 salads and wraps that contain spinach that may be contaminated with E. coli. Seventy-six salads and wraps are still unaccounted for. No juices or any other products are being recalled.
