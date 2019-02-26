0
UTZ Quality Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Bachman 10 Ounce Twist
Utz Quality Foods, LLC., is voluntarily recalling a specific expiration date code of Bachman 10 oz Twist Pretzel packages due to undeclared milk. This recall was initiated after reviewing production records which identified a small number of packages were mislabeled.
