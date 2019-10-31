0
Wawona Frozen Food Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Raspberries Due to Possible Health Risk
Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and frozen raspberries sold at Raley's Family of Fine Stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.
