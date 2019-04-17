  • Weis Markets Issues Recall for Undeclared Egg Allergen In WQ Banana Puddin Ice Cream

    Weis Markets today said it has issued a recall for its Weis Quality Banana Puddin Ice Cream (48oz) since the product's ingredient label fails to list an egg allergen due to a supplier error. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. There have been no reports of illness from customer's consuming this product to date.

