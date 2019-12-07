  • White Castle Frozen Food Division Announces Voluntary Recall of a Limited Production of Frozen

    Updated:
    White Castle has initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6 pack hamburgers, frozen 6 pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, and 16 pack hamburgers, 16 pack cheeseburgers for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories