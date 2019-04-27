0
World Waters Issues Voluntary Recall of Select WTRMLN WTR Original 12 Packs Due To The Possible
World Waters, LLC is initiating a voluntary recall of certain lots of Cold Pressed Juice Watermelon WTRMLN WTR Original 12 packs due to the potential presence of soft plastic that may be loosely floating in some of the finished products
