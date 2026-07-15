Rescuers are still searching for 3 people after a boat sank in San Francisco Bay, leaving 1 dead

SAN FRANCISCO — Rescuers were still searching for three people missing after a boat involved in a memorial service sank in the cold waters and strong currents of San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island, authorities said Wednesday.

One person was plucked from the water by rescue crews but later died, and 16 people were saved after the vessel got into trouble Tuesday afternoon. A dog on board also died.

A captain of another boat who rushed to help said the waves were choppy at the time. Videos of the scene Tuesday showed boats deployed to help people who had been on the vessel, which was largely submerged with objects floating nearby.

The vessel's motor was still running and leaking fuel when rescuers arrived, San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said.

“Our understanding was there was some kind of memorial service that they were engaging in,” Crispen said at a news conference. “They were hit by a wave or took on water, and the boat capsized.”

A department spokesperson, Lt. Mariano Elias, described it as a 50-foot (15-meter) multilevel cabin cruiser.

Fire department boats “are still searching now,” Elias said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday morning.

By Tuesday evening, authorities had been searching in the open ocean on the western side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The efforts have involved divers, helicopters and vessels.

In July, the average temperature of the bay at 7 a.m. is around 59 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), according to the Pacific Open Water Swim Company. That's cold but not life-threatening.

All the people rescued Tuesday were taken to the Gashouse Cove Marina in San Francisco. A yellow tarp could be seen covering a body on a dock.

Alcatraz Island was once an infamously inescapable federal prison due to challenging waters that surround it. Now a tourist destination, it is located about a mile (about 1.6 kilometers) north of San Francisco's shoreline in an often windy area that attracts sailboats and other recreational vessels.

Elias said the vessel was about 600 yards (about 550 meters) from Alcatraz and the emergency call came in just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crispen said the vessel was believed to have launched near the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco. A person who answered the phone there said the club did not have any information on what happened.

___

Associated Press writers Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; Sophie Austin in Sacramento, California; Claire Rush in Portland, Oregon; and Hallie Golden in Seattle; and photographer Noah Berger in San Francisco contributed to this story.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.