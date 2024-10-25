Australia and UK make pact to partner on 2050 net-zero climate goal

APIA, Samoa — (AP) — Australia and the United Kingdom have deepened ties by agreeing to collaborate on climate change and energy initiatives, aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also reaffirming their mutual commitment to develop nuclear submarines for both nations under the AUKUS treaty.

The Climate and Energy Partnership was announced after talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the Commonwealth leaders meeting in Samoa on Friday.

The partnership focuses on accelerating the development of renewable energy like green hydrogen and offshore wind by sharing technology and innovation.

“This partnership will ensure we maximize the economic potential of the net zero transition, and build on our long-standing cooperation on international climate action and shared commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050,” Albanese said in a statement on Friday.

However, the statement was short on specifics for implementing the agreement, and is likely to do little to assuage the fears of several Pacific Island leaders, whose low-lying island nations are at high risk of rising sea levels, and on Thursday called on both countries to do more to tackle climate change.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted by Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, is expected to conclude with a strong statement on climate change, ahead of the UN climate summit in November.

Security was another theme of the first meeting between the left-leaning leaders since Starmer's election victory in July, with defense, the war in Ukraine, the AUKUS security partnership, and issues in the Indo-Pacific discussed according to the joint statement released by the Prime Ministers.

“Together, we’re delivering better futures for our two countries, whether that’s through protecting our national security with projects like AUKUS or delivering on our net zero commitments,” said Starmer in a statement Friday.

King Charles III, attending his first CHOGM as sovereign, is expected to address the gathering.

