U.S.-Russian crew of 3 blasts off to the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz rocket

MOSCOW — A U.S.-Russian crew of three launched Thursday to the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Chris Williams and two Russian crewmates, Sergei Mikaev and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, lifted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in a Russian Soyuz rocket.

All three are scheduled to spend about eight months at the orbiting outpost.

The Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft was scheduled to dock at the station about three hours after the liftoff.

