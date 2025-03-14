What's Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies and more

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Math enthusiasts around the world, from college students to rocket scientists, celebrate Pi Day, which is March 14 or 3/14 — the first three digits of an infinite number with many practical uses.

Many people will mark the day with a slice of pie — sweet, savory or even pizza.

Simply put, pi is a mathematical constant that expresses the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It figures into numerous formulas used in physics, astronomy, engineering and other fields, dating back thousands of years to ancient Egypt, Babylon and China.

Pi Day itself dates to 1988, when physicist Larry Shaw began celebrations at the Exploratorium science museum in San Francisco. The holiday didn’t really gain national recognition until two decades later. In 2009, Congress designated every March 14 to be the big day — in the hopes of spurring more interest in math and science. Fittingly enough, the day is also Albert Einstein’s birthday.

Here’s a little more about the holiday’s origin and how it’s celebrated today.

What is pi?

Pi can calculate the circumference of a circle by measuring the diameter — the distance straight across the circle’s middle — and multiplying that by the 3.14-plus number.

It is considered a constant number and it is also infinite, meaning it is mathematically irrational. Long before computers, historic scientists such as Isaac Newton spent many hours calculating decimal places by hand. Today, using sophisticated computers, researchers have come up with trillions of digits for pi, but there is no end.

Why is it called pi?

It wasn’t given its name until 1706, when Welsh mathematician William Jones began using the Greek symbol for the number.

Why that letter? It’s the first Greek letter in the words “periphery” and “perimeter,” and pi is the ratio of a circle’s periphery — or circumference — to its diameter.

What are some practical uses?

The number is key to accurately pointing an antenna toward a satellite. It helps figure out everything from the size of a massive cylinder needed in refinery equipment to the size of paper rolls used in printers.

Pi is also useful in determining the necessary scale of a tank that serves heating and air conditioning systems in buildings of various sizes.

NASA uses pi on a daily basis. It’s key to calculating orbits, the positions of planets and other celestial bodies, elements of rocket propulsion, spacecraft communication and even the correct deployment of parachutes when a vehicle splashes down on Earth or lands on Mars.

Using just nine digits of pi, scientists can calculate the Earth’s circumference so accurately it errs by only about a quarter of an inch (0.6 centimeters) for every 25,000 miles (about 40,000 kilometers).

It's not just math, though

Every year the San Francisco museum that coined the holiday organizes events, including a parade around a circular plaque, called the Pi Shrine, 3.14 times — and then, of course, festivities with lots of pie.

Across the country, many events now take place on college campuses. At Florida Atlantic University in Jupiter, Florida, students in the Jupiter Mathematics Club are hosting a Pi Day Extravaganza with a raffle to hit math professors with a pie, along with a contest for who can memorize the most digits of pi.

Restaurants across the country, including some pizza chains, also offer $3.14 specials on Pi Day.

NASA holds its annual Pi Day Challenge online, offering plenty of games and puzzles, some directly from the space agency’s own playbook, such as calculating the orbit of an asteroid or the distance a moon rover would need to travel each day to survey a certain lunar area.

What about Einstein?

Possibly the world’s best-known scientist, Einstein was born on March 14, 1879, in Germany. The infinite number of pi was used in many of his breakthrough theories and now Pi Day gives the world another reason to celebrate his achievements.

In a bit of math symmetry, famed physicist Stephen Hawking died on March 14, 2018, at age 76. Still, pi is not a perfect number. He once had this to say:

“One of the basic rules of the universe is that nothing is perfect. Perfection simply doesn’t exist. Without imperfection, neither you nor I would exist.”

___

Associated Press reporter Stephany Matat contributed to this report from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.