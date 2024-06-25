Small Business Administration offers $30 million in grant funding to Women's Business Centers

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Small Business Administration will offer $30 million in grant funding for Women's Business Centers for a variety of projects, including funding to open a center in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Eligible organizations that are selected will be awarded up to $150,000 to open and operate a Women’s Business Center.

There are currently 152 in-person Women's Business Centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. For the first time, organizations that provide mostly or entirely virtual counseling and training services to women-owned small businesses across the country will be eligible for the grants along with in-person offices.

The grants will be awarded in four areas: funding to support women business owners in government contracting; funding to provide entrepreneurial development services to women-owned small businesses focused on providing child care services; funding to provide general entrepreneurial development services to women in areas outside of where the centers currently exist; and funding to support the opening of a center in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Every new WBC helps open doors for women entrepreneurs who need access to training and practical assistance to stand up and grow their small businesses,” said Christina Hale, Assistant Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership.

Anyone with questions about these grants can contact the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership at owbo@sba.gov. That office was established by executive order in 1979.

