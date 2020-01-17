For some major US shippers, 2019 ended on a sour note

“Both the shipments and expenditures components of the Cass Freight Index marked their lowest reading of 2019 and took another step backwards in terms of (year-over-year growth,” wrote David G. Ross, also with Stifel. “There is lots of hope in the stock market and the freight market for a better 2020, but the trends have yet to turn. Maybe with the January index readings? Doubtful, as the index (both shipments and expenditures) normally falls off sequentially from December to January.”