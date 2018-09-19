0 Still no sign of Markeith Loyd as massive manhunt stretches to Haines City

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tips have continued to come into Crimeline by the hundreds since the shooting that took the life of Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday.

Based on those tips, investigators said have searched around 100 locations in Central Florida, including a pair of sightings in Haines City because he has family in the area, authorities said.

Neither of the Polk County tips panned out, however, U.S. Marshals showed up to an apartment complex Friday afternoon in connection with the search.

A maintenance worker at the complex said he was asked by the U.S. Marshals if he had seen Markeith Loyd, 41.

A resident of the complex, Betty Garmon, had just left for church on Thursday when police converged on the complex, looking for Loyd.

Garmon said her niece had a daughter with Loyd 23 years ago, and that people who know him call him Keith.

She said despite the family connection, she does now know Loyd.

Haines City police Acting Chief Jay Hopwood said his department isn't actively looking for Loyd, but officers will respond to tips in full force.

"We'll send all our available units to that area, especially with the knowledge he's wearing body armor," he said. "You know that's a concern to everybody in law enforcement."

Clayton was shot and killed as she confronted Loyd outside an Orange County Walmart, police said. Orlando police Chief John Mina said Loyd continued to shoot Clayton after she was down.

Raw: Witness describes shooting

Law enforcement has raised the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Loyd.

Dan Sells, who spent nearly 40 years serving with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, believed that law enforcement could catch Loyd with the information they have now.

It won't be easy, though, he said.

"If the guy's smart, he might have disguised himself," Sells said. "He could shave his head, put on a fake beard, he could wear a hoodie. There's a million things a person could do to avoid, you know, being ID'd."

Mina said Loyd might have been wearing a bulletproof vest when he shot Clayton, and that she might have struck him in that vest because Loyd’s shirt had a hole it.

“His clothes were found in the immediate search area,” Mina said. “It does go to his mindset that he’s a dangerous person. We’ve given that information to tactical teams. It’s important information to know that he’s wearing body armor.”

Mina asked that the community not be discouraged, and that there are hundreds of law enforcement agencies working to find Loyd.

Photos: Memorial at Walmart parking lot for Clayton

“More help from the community is definitely needed,” Mina said. “We want those tips to continue to come in.”

Mina asked that no one try to find Loyd on their own accord, just to get the reward.

“The reward is for information leading to the arrest. We don’t want people to go out there and take it into their own hands. If you do that, you won’t get the reward,” said Mina. Wanted poster - Markeith Loyd

Mina would not give details about whether officers believe Loyd left the state, but said many agencies are offering assistance.

“Any help that we need outside the Central Florida area is right there at our fingertips,” Mina said.

Mina also had a message for Loyd.

“Be a man and turn yourself in. Face what’s coming to you,” he said.

Story: Markeith Loyd has long criminal history

Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, was arrested Wednesday on an accessory charge.

Watch: Niece led away in handcuffs © 2018 Cox Media Group.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested an ex-girlfriend of Loyd's, Jameis Slaughter, who also faces an accessory charge.

Raw: Jameis Slaughter taken to jail

On Tuesday, Zarghee Mayan, the fugitive's supervisor at Texas Fried Chicken restaurant, was arrested on the same charge.

Photos: Mug shots of people arrested in connection with Loyd

Senior Deputy Norm Lewis, an 11-year veteran with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was struck and killed by a driver who crashed into his motorcycle during the search for Loyd. Orange County Senior Deputy Norm Lewis and Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

Lewis' funeral was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Orlando at 3000 South John Young Parkway, but was postponed due to a family emergency.

Lewis’ funeral is now scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. The service will be livestreamed on wftv.com.

A viewing service in Lewis' hometown of Port Charlotte will take place at Murdock Baptist Church from noon to 2 p.m. with a second funeral to follow directly after.

Story: ‘I was holding his hand,‘ witness says in deputy fatal crash

Clayton's funeral will be held at the First Baptist Orlando on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Photos: Procession for Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

GoFundMe: Sgt. Clayton | Deputy Norm Lewis

Her nephew, Jarvis Grant, said she would be remembered for her unfailing dedication to the community.

"She was helping other people," he said. "She was putting smiles on other people's faces and she was always someone who thought less about herself and more about the community."

Authorities said Loyd was also wanted in connection with the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. He has been on the run since Dec. 13, when Dixon, 24, was shot to death outside her home in the 6000 block of Long Peak Drive. Markeith Loyd and Sade Dixon © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Watch: Procession for Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

More stories related to Markeith Loyd:

Download the WFTV News App to get the latest updates on this story.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.