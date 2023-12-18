Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and threatening flooding

NEW YORK — (AP) — A storm moving up the East Coast brought heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast on Monday, threatening flooding, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, and forcing flight cancelations and school closings.

The National Weather Service predicted that up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain would fall in parts of the region. More than 300,000 power outages were reported in Pennsylvania and New England, with numerous reports of trees falling on power lines. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) were expected to buffet southern New England coast, the weather service said.

The weather service issued flood and flash flood warnings for New York City and the surrounding area, parts of Pennsylvania, upstate New York, western Connecticut, western Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

More than 70 flights were canceled and more than 120 others were delayed at New York-area airports, according to FlightAware. Many school districts canceled or delayed classes because of the conditions. Commuter rail systems also were reporting delays, and many roads were closed.

In New York City, high winds caused the temporary closure of the Verrazzano Bridge. It reopened later Monday morning, but with a ban on large vehicles. Rhode Island officials also were prohibiting tractor-trailers on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges over Narragansett Bay because of the wind.

New York City officials said there were more than 90 reports of downed trees. Guilford, Connecticut, police said a tree fell on a police cruiser, but the officer was not injured.

“Take mass transit and stay off the roads if possible,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted on X.

State government officials urged people to avoid traveling and driving on flooded roads.

In western New York, several inches (centimeters) of lake-effect snow were expected Monday night into Tuesday as temperatures drop.

The storm moved up the East Coast on Saturday and Sunday, breaking rainfall records and requiring water rescues. It brought unseasonably warm temperatures of more than 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) to the Northeast on Monday.

The story came a week after a storm caused flooding and power outages in the Northeast after spawning deadly tornadoes in Tennessee.

