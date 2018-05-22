0 Storms cease for the evening, more tomorrow; eye on the tropics

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 11:30 p.m.

Storms have dissipated over land, only a couple cluster over the Atlantic that could come over Cape Canaveral overnight.

The tropical disturbance over the western Caribbean continues with a medium chance, within the next 5 days to become better organized. The National Hurricane Center is investigating this areas, therefore the "invest" designation. Previous forecast still stands. Rain is to continue this week and even if this system develop, it means a prolonged period of showers stretching into next week.

40% within the next 5 days...

ZERO in 2 days. To be or not to be, it will surely be sheared.



La perturbación sobre el Caribe occidental tiene un 40% de prob. de desarrollo a largo plaza. No tiene chance a corto plazo. Se ser algo o no, este sistema será bastante desorganizado. https://t.co/StcpsFRmh5 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 21, 2018

7:45 p.m.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Storms will continue to lose their steam this evening, clouds will stay put for most of the night keeping the temperatures in the low to mid-70 in Central Florida. A coastal shower cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday's forecast

Light, very scattered showers will stream from the south on Tuesday morning and brief periods of sunshine will also allow the temperatures to climb to the low to mid-80s. This heat will spark the sea breeze and the storms will be mainly focused inland in the afternoon hours. Flooding is a concern for Marion, Lake, Polk and western Orange counties as the ground continues to be very saturated. Storms Tuesday afternoon could produce around 3 inches of rain where they become more persistent.

Notice a pattern? All these are really messy. (and those are the ones named!)

There is a LOW CHANCE for anything to develop & *IF** it does.. it will be messy and not much different than what Florida's had last/this week. Don't stress, we've got a long time to go. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/T0Lag8wiSy — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 21, 2018

Eye on the Tropics

There is a medium chance for a tropical system to develop over the Gulf of Mexico during the next 5 days.In the short term, the atmospheric pattern is not conducive for development. Since the potential system is so far out from even developing, it is best now to just be aware, but there is no need to stress over this. The pattern will change in the coming days and a deterministic forecast would be unethical to give. If this disturbance (if it develops) stays to the west of Florida it will continue to provide plenty of moisture to Florida, which will keep producing showers for Memorial Day and the following days.

4 named storms have formed in the Gulf of Mexico in May on record (since 1851). National #Hurricane Center now has 40% chance of tropical/subtropical development in eastern/central Gulf in next five days. #90L pic.twitter.com/zMeVUyR1Ce — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 21, 2018

We will continue to monitor any development. As of now, we must focus on the showers affecting Central Florida this week and the potential for flooding.

3:45 p.m.

Heavy showers continue hugging the Volusia and northern Brevard coast. There is a flood advisory in effect until 6:30 p.m., there could be another 2 inches of rainfall during this time, in this area.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Heavy showers and storms will continue to affect Central Florida Monday afternoon, mainly moving from south to north. There is plenty of moisture available in the atmosphere for storms to develop.

A trough (upper level low) is located over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, keeping Florida on its most active side, allowing nonstop tropical moisture to stream over Florida from equatorial regions.

The weather will remain active and wet, with intermittent showers and storms.

Last week, many regions of Florida accumulated over 10 inches of rain.

From May 13 to 20 DeLand registered 8.52 inches of rain, Altamonte 5.68 inches, Kenansville 6.32 inches, Windermere 7.13 inches, Palm City in Martin County 12.50 inches, Clermont 7.85 inches and Melbourne 9.41 inches.

This week similar totals are likely to occur as we will continue under the same pattern.

6 in of water can stall your car & 12 inches can float most cars away. You never know how deep the water truly is. Turn Around or take an alternate road.



6 pulgadas de lluvia puede hacer que su vehiculo se estanque y 12" hacen flotar un carro. Tome una via alterna #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/rc7uq45KuA — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 21, 2018

Memorial Day weekend forecast

There is a low chance for a tropical system to develop over the Gulf of Mexico during the next 5 days. Overall the atmospheric pattern does not seem too conducive for development. If this disturbance (if it develops) stays to the west of Florida it will continue to provide plenty of moisture to Florida, which will keep producing showers for Memorial Day and the following days.

If this disturbance (if it develops) crosses to the Atlantic, then we can expect much drier air and showers will be limited.

We will continue to monitor any development. As of now, we must focus on the showers affecting Central Florida this week and the potential for flooding.

2:00 p.m.

Volusia County continues to be under heavy rain. Another flood advisory has been issued for most of the county. Another two inches are possible during the next hour. The general movement of the showers and storms is to the north and Central Florida will continue to tbe affected by these showers during the afternoon hours on and off. Flooding is likely with persistent storms as the ground is already well-saturated. Please avoid flooded roads.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

#Volusia Co. You're under a #flood advisory until 330pm. 2 inches of rain has fallen & another 2 inches are possible.

Pierson, DeLand, Deleon Springs, Daytona Beach & NSB could expericen minor https://t.co/7wTbRUr1d0 safely. pic.twitter.com/XeNuI4rQvE — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 21, 2018

11:15 a.m.

Bring your umbrella with you today: widespread showers are falling across Central Florida.

The heaviest rain is impacting Volusia County as well as parts of Seminole and Orange counties.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

The afternoon is expected to bring more showers as well as storms to already-soaked Central Florida.

It's raining in downtown Orlando right now. pic.twitter.com/HXw8AC1aBG — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 21, 2018

Expect the rest of the week to be wet as well, with more showers, storms and potential for flooding.

This wet, rainy pattern could continue for another week, according to Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie, which would mean a rainy Memorial Day weekend.

More than a week of heavy rain already in the books, and another week ahead. The tropical moisture is going nowhere, which means parts of Central Florida will see heavy rain right through Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/f9hP1BjaM2 — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 21, 2018

8 a.m.

The National Weather Services has issued a Flood Warning for southeastern Marion County until 10:15 a.m.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Three inches of rain had already fallen in that part of the county before 8 a.m., the NWS said. The affected area includes Ocala, The Villages, and Belleview.

FLOOD WARNING: Now in effect for Marion County until 10:15am. Includes Ocala, Belleview and The Villages. More than 3" of rain has already fallen in this area. Flooding in low lying ares is likely. pic.twitter.com/x94p0A0ARC — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 21, 2018

Use caution on roads near creeks and streams, and do not attempt to cross flooded roads.

It's still coming down where we have our Flood Warning. 2-4" of rain has fallen near Summerfield & Belleview. pic.twitter.com/iauv7c2R7K — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018

Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' full forecast

6:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Marion and Lake counties until 7:45 a.m.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Morning showers could cause minor flooding and ponding on roadways along the I-75 corridor from Ocala northward to Gainesville during the morning rush hour, according the NWS.

FLOODING POSSIBLE! A Flood Advisory has been issued for Marion County - localized flooding possible. Tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/DAvKOuoDo8 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018

FLOOD ADVISORY: A new Flood Advisory was just issued for western Lake County - localized flooding possible. Live tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/qnJo2PCeZt — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018

WHEN WILL IT END?! There is no end in sight yet to this "Tropical Highway" of moisture... It continues to pump in. The flood threat is getting higher. Live tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/L2w5n2M7xB — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018

5 a.m.

Monday will bring widespread rain and storms to Central Florida, kicking off what’s expected to be a second stormy week.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

The work week will be off to a wet start with a few showers Monday AM during the commute. Plan accordingly #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9BBuUHTTN4 — Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) May 20, 2018

There is a 90 percent chance of rain and storms, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Most areas may not hit 80 degrees.

Shields said expect scattered showers Monday night as well.

Much of Central Florida is already inundated with rain. Last week’s daily rounds of rain and storms brought a total of 10 inches of rain in some places.

The rest of the week

Shields said Central Florida should prepare for wet weather the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look rainy as well, then Shields said more tropical moisture could arrive in time for the end of the week as well.

Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day forecast:

