Suspect arrested in arson fire that forced Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, family to flee residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A man scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, eluded police and broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion where he set a fire that left significant damage and forced Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building, authorities said Sunday.

The man, captured later in the day, will face charges of attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Shapiro said he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family had celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover at the residence on Saturday and were awakened by state troopers pounding on their doors at about 2 a.m. Sunday. They fled and the fire was extinguished, officials said. No one was injured.

At a Sunday evening news conference in front of the badly damaged south wing of the governor's residence, Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris identified the man in custody as Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg.

Shapiro says he's unbowed

Paris emphasized that the investigation is continuing. Authorities did not disclose the man's motive, but an emotional Shapiro — who is viewed as a potential White House contender for the Democratic Party in 2028 — said he is unbowed.

Shapiro said that if Balmer was trying to stop him from doing his job, then he’ll work harder, and he added that Balmer will not stop him from observing his faith.

“When we were in the state dining room last night, we told the story of Passover” and the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt to freedom, Shapiro said. “I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempts to put on me by attacking us as they did here last night. I refuse to let anyone who had evil intentions like that stop me from doing the work that I love."

Suspect hopped over a security fence and forcibly entered the residence, officials say

Authorities said the suspect hopped over a nearly 7-foot-high (2.1-meter-high) iron security fence surrounding the property, eluded officers who became aware of the breach and forcibly entered the residence before setting it on fire.

Lt. Col. George Bivens said Balmer had a homemade incendiary device — he wouldn't describe what kind — and appeared to have carefully planned the attack. He was inside the residence for about a minute before he escaped, Bivens said.

Bivens said Balmer was later arrested in the area.

Shapiro said the fire was set in the very room where the families celebrated Passover with a seder with members of Harrisburg’s Jewish community on Saturday night.

‘We have to be better than this,’ Shapiro says

“We don’t know the person’s specific motive yet," Shapiro told the news conference. “But we do know a few truths. First: This type of violence is not OK. This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society. And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another or one particular person or another. It is not OK, and it has to stop. We have to be better than this.”

The fire badly damaged the inside of the large room that is often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. Large west- and south-facing windows were completely missing their glass panes, shattered glass littered the pathways and doors stood ajar amid signs of charring. Window panes and brick around doors and windows were blackened and charred.

Inside, a charred piano, tables, walls, metal buffet serving dishes and more could be seen through broken windows and fire-blackened doors.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was called to the residence and put out the fire at the Susquehanna Riverfront mansion. Shapiro and his family had been sleeping in a different part of the residence, police said.

Pledges of help from Justice Department and other agencies

Shapiro said he had received pledges of help from the Department of Justice, the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office, as well as numerous messages of support from fellow governors and others.

Yellow tape cordoned off an alleyway on the residence's south side, where investigators dogs outside the iron security fence and sawed off a section from the top of the security fence. They wrapped it in heavy black plastic and took it away in a vehicle.

Shapiro splits his time between the mansion that has housed governors since it was built in the 1960s and a home in Abington, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east. He posted a photograph on social media Saturday of the family's Passover Seder table at the residence.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker, a Republican, called the attack a “despicable act of cowardice" and said he hoped Pennsylvanians joined he and his wife in keeping the Shapiros in their prayers.

Former Gov. Tom Ridge, also a Republican, said images of the damage to the residence where he lived for eight years with his family were “heartbreaking” and said the attack on the official residence was shocking.

“Whoever is responsible for this attack — to both the Shapiro family and our Commonwealth — must be held to account,” Ridge said.

