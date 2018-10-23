Toys for Tots 2018

For more than 20 years we have been partnering with the United States Marine Corps for their annual "Toys for Tots" toy drive. This year the need is even greater as an estimated 200,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program. In fact, the devastating Hurricanes impacted many families that have relocated to Central Florida in search of relief. We need your help to make sure that they have an awesome holiday season!
Below you can find separate links to everything related to "Toys for Tots" such as the Toys for Tots donation page, how to receive toys, how to donate toys, and even events specifically made for Toys for Tots. We are so excited to help out with this toy drive again and encourage your participation. You can start by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy here at our WFTV Studio - 490 E South Street, Orlando, FL anytime between 9am-5pm from Monday, November 26th through Saturday, December 15th.
Please click on the links below per the county that you live in:
